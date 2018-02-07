Ronaldo not on the decline – Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe dismissed suggestions Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is on the decline.

Ronaldo has been below his usual incredible level this season, including scoring just eight goals in 17 LaLiga games.

But the Portuguese star has netted nine in six Champions League outings heading into his team's last-16 first leg against PSG.

Speaking after his side's 4-1 Coupe de France win over Sochaux Tuesday, Mbappe played down claims the 33-year-old's best was behind him.

"Ronaldo is not on the decline. If he is on the decline, there are many more players on the decline then," he said.

"He is a great player. But we hope he will remain quiet against us.

"We will prepare for the game by paying attention to all their strengths. And he is one of their strengths in the team."

The first leg of the tie will be played in Madrid February 14.