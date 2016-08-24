Ronaldo working hard for Madrid return

Cristiano Ronaldo has pledged to be back soon after stepping up his work at Real Madrid's Valdebebas training base.

Three-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo suffered a knee injury during the early stages of Portugal's Euro 2016 final triumph over France last month.

The 31-year-old's late return to training following his exploits with his country meant he watched on as Zinedine Zidane's men cruised to an opening 3-0 LaLiga win at Real Sociedad.

Saturday's match with Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu marks a potential comeback date and Ronaldo posted footage of his work behind the scenes to his Instagram account on Wednesday.

"Looking good. Soon I will be back," he wrote alongside a short video of sweat-soaked running drills.

Ronaldo scored 51 goals in 48 appearances last season as Madrid finished as runners-up to Barcelona in LaLiga and claimed Champions League glory.