Ronaldo's goal woe and Simeone's knockout record - Champions League in Opta numbers

A pair of juicy Champions League quarter-finals are on the schedule for Wednesday, with two giants of the game going head-to-head.

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid is the most common meeting in the tournament's history and the Bundesliga leaders take on the LaLiga frontrunners again in Munich in the first leg.

The second of Wednesday's ties looks to be as exhilarating, with the latest chapter of Leicester City's incredible story to be written as the Premier League champions travel to last season's beaten Champions League finalists Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone's amazing record in the knockout rounds of the tournament will be tested by the Foxes, who lost for the first time under Craig Shakespeare at Everton on Sunday.

What can we learn from Opta's data ahead of the two ties? Here's the pick of the statistics.

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

23 - Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have met 23 times in the European Cup/Champions League, which is more than any other meeting in the history of the tournament.

6 - The Bundesliga champions have made it through to the quarter-finals for the sixth year in a row - they have reached the semi-finals in each of the last five seasons.

2 - Real Madrid have scored at least twice in all eight of their Champions League games this season, but they have not kept a clean sheet yet in the tournament.

613 - Cristiano Ronaldo has not scored in his last 613 minutes of Champions League action, his longest ever goalless run in the competition. He has failed to score with his last 33 shots.

5 - Real Madrid have the most prolific substitutes in the Champions League this season, contributing five goals, three of which have been scored by striker Alvaro Morata.

Atletico Madrid v Leicester City

4 - Atletico Madrid are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the fourth year in a row - they lost the final on penalties to Real Madrid last season.

16 - Diego Simeone has taken charge of 21 home games in the Champions League for Atletico Madrid, recording 16 wins (D4 L1), the only loss coming against Benfica in September 2015.

10 - Leicester City's haul of 10 goals in this season's Champions League is the lowest of the quarter-finalists, with 50 per cent of those strikes coming from set-pieces.

19 - Kasper Schmeichel has saved 19 of the 21 shots he has faced in the Champions League so far this season, including two penalties in the last round against Sevilla.

38 - Leicester City have had an average of 38 per cent possession in their Champions League games this season, the lowest of the eight teams left in the tournament.