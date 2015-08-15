Rondon free to make West Brom debut

West Brom have received a boost after it was confirmed record signing Salomon Rondon has received international clearance following his move from Zenit.

The Venezuela striker completed his transfer to The Hawthorns on Monday in a deal thought to be in the region of £12million.

West Brom were unsure if the 25-year-old would be cleared in time for Saturday's Premier League encounter at Watford, but the club confirmed on Twitter that he is free to feature.

It remains to be seen if head coach Tony Pulis will include Rondon in his matchday squad, though, after stating on Friday that he would consult with his medical team to assess his fitness before making a decision.