Rooney chasing England goalscoring record

Rooney only requires four goals to become the nation's all-time leading scorer with 50, which will see him eclipse Gary Lineker (48) and Charlton (49), as England prepare to host Lithuania in Friday's Euro 2016 Group E qualifier.

"Obviously I am close. It will be a fantastic moment for myself, a proud moment if I can do that," the 29-year-old said, who will earn his 102nd cap for England at Wembley.

"Hopefully one day it will happen and sooner rather than later, I have to keep concentrating on what has got me to this position and try to do my best for the team and hopefully I can get goals along the way."

Rooney and Charlton, who is a director at Manchester United, speak often but the England record is not something the pair discuss.

"I speak to him quite regularly at the club especially after games. He's a great for Manchester United and England. I don't want to bring it up and say, 'I'm close to beating it'. He always gives me great advice and I have great chats with him," Rooney said.

"He comes in and speaks about the game. I speak to him about my game, certainly – when I was playing midfield.

"He was an attacking midfielder so he spoke to me a lot about my role there. He knows the game well and he gave me some advice."