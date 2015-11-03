Rooney delighted to sit alongside 'legend' Law

Wayne Rooney described it as a "huge honour" to move level with Denis Law on 237 goals for Manchester United after he grabbed a late winner against CSKA Moscow at Old Trafford.

The forward was in the right place to head home Jesse Lingard's cross in the second half of the Champions League fixture at Old Trafford, in the process ending United's goal drought in all competitions at 404 minutes.

Rooney now finds himself alongside Law in second place in the club's all-time goalscoring charts - only Sir Bobby Charlton (249) sits above the duo.

"Denis Law is a legend at this club and to equal his goalscoring record is a huge honour for me," the United captain said.

As well as reaching a personal milestone, the England international's goal moved United - who had failed to find the net since the 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in Moscow - top of Group B.

They had endured a frustrating evening against a solid CSKA defence until Rooney finally broke the deadlock in the 79th minute.

"It was a big win for us," Rooney added.

"It's difficult when teams come to defend but thankfully we got the goal at the end."

United take on PSV​ at home next in Europe before rounding out their qualifying campaign with a trip to Germany to play Wolfsburg.