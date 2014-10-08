Rooney eyes England goalscoring record

Rooney has scored 41 goals in 97 appearances since making his England debut in 2003 and he is just three adrift of Jimmy Greaves, who is third in the standings.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham forward Greaves netted 44 goals between 1959 and 1967 - a haul achieved in just 57 caps.

Rooney is also only eight behind all-time leader and Manchester United great Bobby Charlton.

And with England set to step up their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign against San Marino and Estonia in the coming days, United striker Rooney said he is keeping an eye on the record.

"It's there. There's no denying it," the 28-year-old told reporters ahead of Thursday's clash with San Marino at Wembley.

"Jimmy Greaves is there and if I can overtake him this week, in the coming weeks, the coming months, that would be great.

"It's not something going into the game [I'm] thinking: 'Oh, I've got to beat Jimmy Greaves' record to get close to Bobby Charlton'.

"I'm wanting to do well for the team and if I can score goals then great and the most important thing for us is to perform well and to win the games."