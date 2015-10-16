Rooney fit to face Everton

Manchester United have received some encouraging news on the injury front as Wayne Rooney has been passed fit to feature in Saturday's Premier League match away against Everton.

The striker missed England's Euro 2016 qualifiers against Estonia and Lithuania due to an ankle injury he picked up in the 3-0 loss to Arsenal before the international break and was doubtful for the match at Goodison Park.

Nevertheless, United have now confirmed the 29-year-old has recovered in time to face his former club.

Furthermore, midfielder Michael Carrick has also been given the green light again after he missed both of England's games due to a groin injury.

Marcos Rojo (hamstring) and Ander Herrera (knock) have done some rehab and are also fit, although they are unlikely to feature for the full 90 minutes.

Winger Ashley Young will be forced to watch this weekend's encounter from the stands as he is suffering with a tight calf.

United will be gunning for revenge on Saturday following their 3-0 loss at Goodison Park last season.