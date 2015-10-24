Rooney: More to come from Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United attacker Wayne Rooney has taken the time to praise Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements and believes the Real Madrid attacker still has plenty of goals left in him.

Ronaldo recently dethroned Raul as Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer after previously becoming Portugal's most prolific marksman.

Rooney played alongside Ronaldo at United between 2003 and 2009 and he is in awe of his former team-mate's impressive goalscoring record.

"I think it's a great achievement. I put something on social media to congratulate him," Rooney told the official United website.

"It's incredible, really, the amount of goals he's scored and the number of games he's played.

"His achievement deserves to be congratulated and I'm sure there are more goals to come.

"There are only two players in world football who can achieve those numbers and they are Cristiano and [Lionel] Messi."