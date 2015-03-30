Rooney not keen on making Serie A switch

Rooney, who has spent his entire career in England's top flight and the last 11 years at Manchester United, arrived in Turin on Monday ahead of England's friendly with Italy at Juventus Stadium.

At a news conference, the 29-year-old was asked whether he sees himself playing club football in Italy.

"I love playing in the Premier League," Rooney responded.

"I used to watch [Gabriel] Batistuta for Fiorentina, but don't think I'd play in Italy."

England manager Roy Hodgson confirmed Rooney will start against Italy alongside Tottenham's Harry Kane - who made a goalscoring international debut as a substitute against Lithuania on Friday.