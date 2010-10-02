Rooney seeking consistent run of games

In an interview with Sky Sports on Saturday, Rooney, 24, said that only he can solve the off and on-field problems that have blighted his season so far, adding, "I'm only a human being, I hurt as well but I need to get back to playing football the way I can do.

"People around you can help you and want you to do well but at the end of the day, it comes down to yourself and your own frame of mind, focus and concentration. I am sure I can get through this."

Rooney has been the subject of intense media scrutiny about his private life, and has struggled for goals and form this season and said what he really needs is a run in the side to re-discover his form.

He has not scored for United in open play this season and his only goal was from the penalty spot against West Ham United on August 28. He also scored one of England's goals in their 3-1 win over Switzerland on September 7.

"I know I can play better, so I'm hoping to get a consistent run of games in the team. If I do that, I'm sure my form will be back to its best," he said.

"When you're not playing at your best, you need to just continue playing and doing the simple things, then your form will come good."

Ferguson left him out of United's Premier League match at Everton last month to save him from abuse from fans of his former club, and he is now sidelined with an ankle injury and misses United's match at Sunderland on Saturday.

Rooney, however, is hoping to be named in Fabio Capello's England squad when it is announced on Monday and said he expected to be fit for the game.