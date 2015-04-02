Rooney: United can't dwell on Liverpool win

United took a giant step towards UEFA Champions League qualification courtesy of a 2-1 victory over rivals Liverpool prior to the international break on March 23.

A brace from Juan Mata saw United move five points clear of Liverpool in the Premier League standings with eight matches remaining.

However, Rooney warned United not to let their good work go to waste when lowly Villa come to Old Trafford.

"Yes it was [a six-pointer at Liverpool], but that means nothing if we don't beat Aston Villa on Saturday," said the 29-year-old.

"Obviously Arsenal play Liverpool as well, so if we can get the win against Villa that will be an even better result than Liverpool was for us.

"I think there are still eight games left. We are in a good position at the minute so it's in our own hands, so have to make sure we do it."