Rose admits to Pochettino talks over transfer rumours

Tottenham full-back Danny Rose says he has held talks with boss Mauricio Pochettino over rumours linking him with a transfer.

The England international has developed into one of the Premier League's most consistent defenders and was rewarded with a new five-year contract in September.

Despite this, Rose and team-mate Kyle Walker have been linked with possible moves to Manchester City and Manchester United, while Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have also been rumoured to be monitoring his situation.

And Rose, who is determined to start challenging for major trophies, admits to having spoken to his manager about the reported interest from big clubs.

"I have a relationship with my manager where I can go to speak to him, and I have been to him about those reports," he told The Evening Standard. "We spoke about a lot of things.

"I am not playing football just for the fun of it. I want to win things. I have seen what's been around in the last couple of months. I am over the moon considering what people's opinions of me were three or four years ago.

"When I am 34 or 35, I want to look back and see that I have won something. That is the next step for this team, and to do it we have to keep everyone for as long as possible."

Rose was keen to stress that he does not expect Tottenham's star players to seek a move away soon, however.

"I don't think we're vulnerable to that, because of the age of the players," he said. "For example, Harry Kane's mindset is not like that at all.

"He is already a club legend and he wants to break records and win things here. So for the foreseeable future I don't think Spurs have to worry about players wanting to leave to achieve success elsewhere."