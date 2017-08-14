Rose outburst did not affect Tottenham, insists Lloris

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says Danny Rose's public criticism of the club's wage structure and transfer policy has had no negative impact on the squad.

Rose caused a storm last week when he accused Spurs of failing to pay him what he believes he is worth, while he also urged the club to sign recognised stars.

The full-back apologised for the timing of his remarks but his future remains uncertain, with Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly interested.

However, Lloris believes Rose's comments were largely down to frustration at his long injury lay-off and says he will be welcomed back into the squad when he is ready.

"Danny is part of the team and we understand his frustrations. It has been six or seven months he has been out of the team with an injury," Lloris said.

"The team is quiet about it. Danny made a mistake, he apologised and we move on. That's it. The team was never affected by it as we were focused on our first Premier League game.

"We know from outside if you start to listen, inside the squad, you can be affected but we stick together and must be focused and have the same ambition.

"We stayed calm. We are still in touch with Danny and there is no problem. If people from outside want to make trouble it does not affect us. We are a good squad, very clean with good minds and sometimes you can do mistakes.

"The thing is not to repeat them. The most important thing is that the leaders of this team are not affected and we are moving on and we showed it. The commitment inside the squad is great."