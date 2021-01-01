Ross County welcome back Ross Draper and Josh Reid for St Johnstone match
By PA Staff
Ross Draper and Josh Reid return from suspension for Ross County’s Scottish Premiership contest with St Johnstone.
Striker Ross Stewart (hamstring) remains a doubt but Connor Randall returned from a back injury in the latter stages of Wednesday’s victory over Hibernian.
Regan Charles-Cook (hamstring), Charlie Lakin (thigh) and Tom Grivosti (hamstring) have missed recent games.
St Johnstone welcome striker Callum Hendry back from a one-match suspension.
Saints are awaiting scan results on the knee injury that will rule out left-back Scott Tanser.
An unnamed Saints player is missing after testing positive for Covid-19.
