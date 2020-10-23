Rotherham and Norwich both fined £5,000 after admitting FA charge

Rotherham and Norwich have each been fined £5,000 after admitting a charge of failing to control their players following an incident in their Sky Bet Championship clash last weekend.

Players were embroiled in an angry confrontation after Millers defender Angus MacDonald was sent off for a dreadful challenge on on-loan Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp during the Canaries’ 2-1 win at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The FA charged both clubs with a breach of FA Rule E20 and gave them until Monday, October 26 to provide their respective responses.

The FA said in a statement: “Rotherham United FC and Norwich City FC have been fined £5,000 each after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E20 and accepting the standard penalty.

“Both clubs failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday 17 October 2020.”