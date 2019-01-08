Rowett sacked by Stoke after just eight months

Stoke City have sacked manager Gary Rowett after just eight months in charge.

Rowett left Derby County to take over at the bet365 Stadium in May, with Stoke having been relegated from the Premier League.

The club intend to make a new appointment "as swiftly as possible" but have placed Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy in charge of first-team affairs in the interim.

Stoke required a 78th-minute goal from Peter Crouch to avoid a shock FA Cup third-round exit at the hands of Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, but the 1-1 draw - a fourth straight match without a win - proved the final straw.

A club statement read: "Stoke City have terminated the contract of manager Gary Rowett.

"Members of his immediate coaching staff have also left the bet365 Stadium.

"The club would like to thank Gary and his staff for their efforts over the past eight months."

Stoke sit 14th in the Championship, eight points adrift of the play-off places and 14 away from a spot in the top two.