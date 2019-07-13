Arsenal poised to join Manchester United in race for defender

Arsenal could rival Manchester United for the signature of Ruben Dias, write the Daily Mail.

Laurent Koscielny's desperation to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer has intensified the Gunners' need for reinforcements at centre-back.

The club have been tracking William Saliba in recent weeks, but the Saint-Etienne stopper could join Tottenham instead.

And Arsenal are now set to turn their attention towards Dias, who was on their list of potential targets at the start of the summer.

Manchester United have also been linked with the Benfica centre-back, who has a release clause of £54m.

Arsenal will hope that the Portuguese outfit are willing to entertain offers below that figure, with their total transfer budget said to stand at £45m.

