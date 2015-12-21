Rummenigge confident over Guardiola's next move

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hinted that he knows who will be the future employers of outgoing coach Pep Guardiola.

On Sunday, Rummenigge confirmed sought-after former Barcelona boss Guardiola would leave Bayern when his contract expires at the end of the season to be replaced by Carlo Ancelotti, ending weeks of mounting speculation.

The 44-year-old has been heavily tipped to move to the Premier League, with Manchester City viewed as favourites on account of former Barcelona board members Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano serving as director of football and chief executive respectively at the Etihad Stadium.

But City boss Manuel Pellegrini is under contract until the end of the 2016-17 campaign and Jose Mourinho's departure from Chelsea, along with Manchester United's ailing form under Louis van Gaal, has prompted links between Guardiola and the latter two clubs.

With the intrigue set to build over the coming months, Rummenigge believes he has already seen Guardiola's hand.

"I think I know where he is going," Rummenigge told Bild. "But I want to leave the announcement to him or his new employer.

"At the Christmas party two weeks ago he came to me, he told me that he was looking for a new challenge and almost apologised. It was clearly difficult for him, I'm not disappointed in him.

"I could see that Pep Guardiola had really grown to love FC Bayern and its fans."

Bayern are on course to claim a third Bundesliga title in three seasons under Guardiola, but Rummenigge harbours high hopes for the future under three-time Champions League-winning coach Ancelotti.

"Carlo Ancelotti has been successful everywhere," he said.

"He has won the Champions League three times. That is still a record and of course he has all the qualities.

"He suits us, as simple as that, half of Europe was after him."