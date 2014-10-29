Rummenigge risks fresh Reus row with Dortmund

Bayern chairman Rummenigge angered Dortmund back in August by claiming Reus had a €25 million release clause in his contract that comes into effect next year.

Franz Beckenbauer, Bayern's honorary life president, added further fuel to the fire when he suggested that Reus was ready to leave Signal Iduna Park.

Earlier this month, Rummenigge stated that Bayern had discussed the possibility of a move for Reus and he has once more revealed the German champions' admiration for the 25-year-old - just three days before the clubs meet in the Bundesliga.

"We know in Munich that he has a lot of quality," Rummenigge told Sport Bild.

"And we know his clause. For us a young German national player of such quality is interesting.

"But I do not want to make unrest in Dortmund."