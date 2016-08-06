Rummenigge rules out Schweinsteiger Bayern return

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has ruled out the possibility of Bastian Schweinsteiger returning to Bayern Munich, but once again took aim at Manchester United's treatment of their former midfielder.

Schweinsteiger won eight Bundesliga titles, seven DFB-Pokals and the Champions League during his time at Bayern before moving to Old Trafford ahead of the 2015-16 season.

However, the former Germany captain has been deemed surplus to requirements by new manager Jose Mourinho and has reportedly been training with the club's reserves.

That raised the possibility of the 32-year-old making a swift move back to the Allianz Arena, but executive chairman Rummenigge, while sympathising with Schweinsteiger's predicament, says a deal is not on Bayern's agenda.

"I would like to remind you that one year ago Bastian Schweinsteiger asked me especially to provide him with the experience [to join United]," he told a news conference on Saturday.

"I regret that what is happening to him just now, but we have not entertained any thought of getting him back.

"It is not an easy time for him just now, but maybe it is also proof that we deal with issues a bit more humanely, a bit more fairly and with more respect here at Bayern than is the case in some of the other bigger clubs in Europe."