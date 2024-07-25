EA FC 25: 5 of the biggest gameplay changes including EA IQ

EA FC 25 season is officially in full swing which means regular reveals of what fans can expect to see on the pitch when the game lands on shelves on September 27.

The new Official Gameplay Deep Dive trailer showcases some of the gameplay features coming to the world’s biggest football video game later this year and we’ve selected FIVE of our favourite additions.

From new skill moves to deciding exactly how your goalkeeper fits into your team’s system, there’s plenty here to get excited about...

VIDEO: The incredible new trailer for EA FC 25

1. Tactics have been completely overhauled

CGI from EA FC's new mode 'Rush' (Image credit: EA)

FC IQ, EA FC 25’s new tactical system that has essentially overhauled gameplay mechanics is set to be the major standout of this year’s new features. You’ll be able to mould your tactical system to mimic your favourite teams in real life or opt for a new approach completely.



Want to play like Klopp’s 2019/20 league-winning squad? You can. How about Craig Levein’s infamous 4-6-0? Yeah… I guess.

You’ll have the ability to instruct players exactly the way you want them to, whether that’s inverting your fullbacks or dropping your defensive mid into the back line. FC IQ is set to revolutionise EA FC 25’s gameplay and with up to 400 million(!) possibilities according to EA. Matches online or with mates should feel much more varied.

2. Players play like their real-life counterparts

Computer generated Phil Foden skips over CGI Trent Alexander-Arnold in the rendered EA FC 25 rain (Image credit: EA)

The new tactical changes to the game will be backed up by 52 new Player Roles including the Falseback and Attacking Wingback. These new player roles allow you to change the way each player takes to their position on the pitch so you can control and replicate team tactics.

These new Player Roles have been created by EA's AI model using official Opta data that seeks to make players on the pitch play as close to their real-life counterparts as possible.

Players will have roles that they are more comfortable in, such as Jude Bellingham who excels as a Shadow Striker. You could also choose to play him as a Playmaker, although he won't play to his full ability. Each position will have 3-5 Player Roles at launch.

EA explain: "Player Roles and tactics will have the most significant impact to squad and gameplay variety we've ever introduced."

3. Smarter in-game tactical changes

Cole Palmer feels the chill in EA FC 25 (Image credit: EA)

In-game tactical changes have new visuals that are much easier to understand allowing you to make more changes while the game is in play than ever before. You'll be able to select from up to five tactics you've created pre-game and adapt on the fly depending on the match.

New tactical suggestions will pop up during the game to help you regain control of the match and commentary will respond to the decisions you make on the touchline. A feature Gareth Southgate might appreciate.

You'll be able to edit quick tactic substitutions before the game too, so you can quickly bring in a target man in the 85th minute without pausing. The Smart Tactics will be available at any time during the game, so you can make quick adjustments before a goal-kick rather than pausing an online game.

4. New animations, player personalities, and skill moves

The EA FC 25 Rush Arena (not named after Ian) (Image credit: EA)

Hypermotion V is the next generation of FC's realism technology and this year more animations make for added realism to player personalities. Run styles are now full body, meaning players like Haaland will not only run like they do in real life but the upper half of their body will also react more realistically.

Players now play more like themselves with authentic skill moves, set pieces, and player celebration animations as showcased by Jude's iconic El Clasico pose. Dribbling has been improved and five new skill moves added: Heel Nutmeg, Drag Turn, Toe Drag Stepover, Big Feint, and Step Over Ball.

Finally, a passing overhaul means it will be harder to pass under pressure adding to authenticity and preventing lobbed through balls from your own half when facing your own goalkeeper.

5. Control the game from the back

Zizou offers his successor to the No.5, Jude Bellingham, some advice (Image credit: EA)

Building on from the addition of Playstyles in EA FC 24, goalkeepers will now be added into the mix. There are six different goalkeeper playstyles on offer and each one will drastically impact the way you play the game.

Whether that's a goalkeeper with a very long throw, one who deflects shots better, or one who is incredible at distributing out from the back, we'll see far more variety in the way goalkeepers impact your team.

The six options are Footwork, Rush Out, Deflector, Cross Claimer, Far Throw, and Far Reach.

Son Heung-min evades Emre Can (Image credit: EA Sports)

When can we play EA FC 25?

EA FC 25 launches on September 27 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Opt for the Ultimate Edition to gain access on September 20.

Pre-order the game before August 20th and you’ll receive an untradeable FC 25 Origin Hero Player Item on September 20th, an FC 25 Prime Hero on November 28th, and an untradeable Hero or Icon Player Item for your FC 24 Ultimate team.

FourFourTwo will be going more in-depth with the additions to EA FC 25 in the lead-up to the game’s launch, so stay tuned for more FC 25 coverage this summer.

