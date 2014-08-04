Russia Premier League Wrap: Dinamo hit seven

Eight fixtures produced 34 goals as the season kicked off in style and Dinamo's destruction of Rostov took top billing.

Aleksandr Kokorin stole the show as he struck an 18-minute hat-trick either side of half time, while Kevin Kuranyi netting twice.

Dinamo, who were held by Ironi Kiryat Shmona in the UEFA Europa League third round qualifying last Thursday, were in front just 15 minutes in courtesy of a Kuranyi strike.

Christopher Samba doubled their advantage before the half-hour mark, and although Dmitriy Poloz struck either side of Balazs Dzsudzsak's 37th minute effort Dinamo led 4-2 at half-time after Kokorin scored from the penalty spot two minutes before the break.

The Russia international, who scored 10 league goals last season, added another two in the second half before Kuranyi added a seventh goal for the home side with 23 minutes remaining.

Alexandru Gatcan did pull a goal back for Rostov in the final minute, but it was nothing more than a consolation for Miodrag Bozovic's side.

Dinamo's city rivals Spartak and CSKA were also in the goals as they both hit four to record wins against Rubin Kazan and newly-promoted Torpedo Moscow respectively.

Murat Yakin's first game in charge of Spartak saw Artem Dzyuba shine with two goals in their 4-0 away victory, while defending champions CSKA won the first Moscow derby of the season 4-1.

Mordovia Saransk, second division champions last season, made a winning start to their first ever top flight match with a 3-2 victory at Ural, midfielder Oleg Vlasov catching the eye with a goal and two assists.

Domenico Criscito struck twice for Zenit in their 4-0 win over Arsenal Tula to give Andre Villas Boas a fine start to his first full season in charge, while Terek Grozny matched that scoreline as they beat Amkar Perm.

Meanwhile, Kuban Krasnodar were able to overcome 10-man Ufa 2-0, but their city neighbours Krasnodar were unable to match that winning start as they were held to a draw by Lokomotiv Moscow in the only game not to produce a goal.