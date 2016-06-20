Russia win was Wales' best performance - Bale

Wales' 3-0 victory over Russia at Euro 2016 was their best performance since Gareth Bale has been involved with the national team, according to the Real Madrid forward.

Chris Coleman's side cruised past Russia in Toulouse to progress to the last 16 as Group B winners, setting up a Paris showdown with a third-placed side from Group A, C or D on Saturday.

Bale's second-half strike added to earlier efforts from Aaron Ramsey and Neil Taylor, giving the scoreline a deserved gloss.

And the 26-year-old, who made his international debut in 2006, struggled to think of a better Welsh showing during his decade of involvement.

"We knew everything was on this game, it was in our own hands," he told ITV. "We said before the game 'let's have no regrets'.

"It's probably the best performance I've been involved in with Wales. We started very well, we didn't feel too nervous.

"We want to thank the fans out here and at home.

"To top the group, what more can you ask? We said we didn't want to make the numbers up. Well, we can't do any more than win the group.

"We look forward to seeing who we play next."

Wales finished a point clear of England at the top of Group B, while Slovakia clinched third spot.