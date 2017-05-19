Russian scientists create robot bodyguard to protect England fans at 2018 World Cup
Supporters thinking of going may be sceptical about security, but some Russian scientists think they have the solution.
Meet Alantim, a robot bodyguard developed by Russian scientists from the Moscow Technological Institute. Alantim is meant to provide total security to England fans thanks to its specialist cyber intelligence, and has a duty to serve fans.
The bot is also equipped with security cameras, and can speak English.
"My name is Alantim, I work as an interpreter at Moscow Technological Institute,” Alantim says in the video below - in Russian (sorry).
“I read online that many English football fans doubt whether a trip to Russia is safe. There’s nothing for you to worry about, I will be your defence.
“We promise to take you around Moscow, where I will guard you from any problems. I can summon police, resolve arguments… and even predict a conflict on the basis of the emotions of those around me.”
Ultras, beware.
