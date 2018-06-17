Russia's Dzagoev to sit out Egypt clash

World Cup hosts Russia have confirmed playmaker Alan Dzagoev will not travel to St Petersburg for their Group A clash with Uruguay after he suffered a hamstring injury against Saudi Arabia.

Dzagoev - Russia's creative fulcrum heading into the tournament - hobbled off clutching his thigh 24 minutes into the tournament's opening match, somewhat marring the hosts' 5-0 triumph.

The midfielder, who turned 28 on Sunday, underwent an MRI scan to ascertain the level of damage, and it has now been decided that he will sit out the second match of Russia's campaign.

"Alan Dzagoev does not fly with the team to play in St Petersburg," Russia said in a statement.

Алан Дзагоев не летит с командой на игру в Санкт-Петербург.Он останется в Москве для продолжения реабилитации.После возвращения из Санкт-Петербурга будет оценено функциональное состояние футболиста и принято решение о дальнейшей тактике лечения и реабилитации. June 17, 2018

"He will stay in Moscow to continue rehabilitation. After returning from St Petersburg, the functional condition of the player will be assessed and a decision will be taken on further tactics of treatment and rehabilitation."

Victory for Russia could secure their progression from the group, depending on the outcome of Uruguay's encounter with Saudi Arabia, although Mohamed Salah is set to feature Egypt following his recovery from the shoulder injury sustained in the Champions League final.