Ryan Jack out but George Edmundson and Jordan Jones available for Rangers

Ryan Jack will again be missing for Rangers as they welcome Hibernian to Ibrox on Boxing Day.

The Scotland midfielder was scheduled to make his return from a persistent knee injury against the Leith outfit but is still not ready for action.

George Edmundson and Jordan Jones are free to play having served a seven-game ban for breaching Covid rules but long-term casualty Nikola Katic (knee) is still out.

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano is a major doubt after tweaking his hamstring in Wednesday’s win over St Mirren and being replaced by on-loan QPR goalkeeper Dillon Barnes.

Kyle Magennis is also doubtful after suffering a recurrence of his recent hamstring issues against his former side.

Christian Doidge is definitely ruled out through suspension after his late red card, joining Stevie Mallan (knee), Sean Mackie (thigh), Jamie Murphy (hamstring) and Scott Allan (illness) on the list of absentees.