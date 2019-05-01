Ryan Kent open to Rangers return

Rangers loan ace Ryan Kent admits it is still possible he could be back at Ibrox next season.

The Liverpool youngster is due to report back to Anfield after his season-long stint in Glasgow finishes in three weeks’ time.

But, with Jurgen Klopp’s star attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane unlikely to be budged from the Reds’ starting line-up, Kent knows he future lies elsewhere.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard has already admitted he is desperate to keep hold of a player who has been nominated for both PFA Scotland’s player and young player of the year awards – but confessed the final say lies with Kent and his parent club.

Having spent the last four years out on loan at a variety of clubs, Kent says it is time he now starts to think about putting down solid roots.

And he admits a second year at Ibrox – whether it be another secondment from Liverpool or a permanent switch – could be on the cards.

Asked if a return to Rangers was still on the table, he said: “It’s something that we’ve spoken about and it’s something we’re still speaking about. Yeah, it’s a possibility.

“I don’t really know where my future sees me yet.

“I came into this season saying this would be my last loan spell. Whether that’s the case I don’t know yet.

“Would I consider another loan at Rangers? That’s something I would consider.”

But it seems clear the one jersey he will not be wearing next year is the red of Liverpool.

When it was put to him that he might still have ambitions of starring in front of the Kop, he replied with a terse “no” before adding: “I just want to play football, to find my happiness and I want to remain happy, which means playing football at the highest level possible.”

The 22-year-old’s future may well end up away from Ibrox, but he certainly does not regret joining the Gerrard revolution last summer.

Kent previously enjoyed productive stints at Coventry and Barnsley, but his career stalled last season after being farmed out to German outfit Freiburg and then Bristol City in the Championship.

However, he has rediscovered his best form since linking up with his old Anfield mentor at Ibrox, scoring six goals for Gerrard’s side, including a stunning equaliser in March’s Old Firm defeat at Celtic Park.

“It’s a great feeling to be nominated for two awards,” said Kent. “It’s been quite a tough season, a long season, but to be nominated for these awards is an achievement in itself so I’m happy.

“I was optimistic coming up here. I was hoping to get good things out of this season and on a personal level it’s been a good year.

“It most definitely justifies my decision to come up here.

“I’ve had a lot of good exposure, domestically and in Europe. I’m really grateful to have been given the chances I’ve had by Steven Gerrard.

“A lot of thought had to go into my decision ahead of this season on the back of quite a disappointing year last year.

“I didn’t get enough game time and it was quite frustrating.

“I had to choose the correct club to go to this time. Knowing one of my old Liverpool coaches Mick Beale was here and then speaking with Gerrard, it was an easy decision in the end.

“When I was speaking with the gaffer, he told me I’d get my chance if I deserved it, so I knew I had to go prove myself and I think I’ve done that.

“I’ve been able to experience European football. We’ve been on a great run up against some really top teams and it was great to play in those kind of matches.

“This is a club with a lot of ambition, probably the first I’ve been too that’s had a really good chance of winning trophies, so that aspect was good.

“Does that possibility improve the chances of me coming back next year? Possibly.”