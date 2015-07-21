Ryan signs six-year Valencia deal

Mat Ryan is relishing the chance to establish himself as first-choice goalkeeper at Valencia after completing his switch to Mestalla on Tuesday.

The Australia international pens a six-year deal with the Liga club after passing a medical, with Valencia having already agreed a deal with Club Brugge for the 23-year-old.

Ryan - who has 18 caps for his country - will challenge to become Nuno Espirito Santo's number one with Diego Alves still recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury, and he is looking forward to the next step in his career.

"[I am] very happy and excited to be joining a club as big as Valencia," he told the club's official website. "I know that the club is a very important institution in the world of football, and that this move is a big step in my professional career.

"I was following Valencia in La Liga last season. They are a side with fantastic players, who had a great campaign and took fourth place in the league. Our main objective now is to qualify for the Champions League."

Valencia will enter this season's UEFA Champions League in the play-off round, hoping to reach the group stages for the first time since 2012-13.