Real Madrid want Liverpool forward and could offer this player in exchange

Real Madrid are prepared to offer Liverpool Marco Asensio as part of a proposed package taking Sadio Mane in the opposite direction.

According to the Daily Express, Zinedine Zidane wants to bring Mane to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

And the Madrid manager is prepared to offload Asensio in a bid to sweeten the deal.

However, Liverpool will be reluctant to sell one of their key players as they seek to win the Premier League title next term.

Mane was one of three joint winners of the Golden Boot in England's top flight in 2018/19, scoring 22 goals.

If Madrid are successful in their bid to sign the Senegal international, Liverpool will look to land Lille's Nicolas Pepe as a replacement.

READ MORE

Ranked! The most expensive uncapped players in the world

Why 2019/20 will spell the end for the Premier League top six as we know it