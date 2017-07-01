Sagnol proud to return to 'much bigger' Bayern

Carlo Ancelotti's new assistant Willy Sagnol says he has returned to find Bayern Munich a "much bigger" club since his retirement in 2009.

Bayern left the Olympic Stadium for the Allianz Arena in 2005-06, affording the defender several seasons at the new venue in the twilight of his career.

But since he hung up his boots, the Bavarian outfit have cemented their status as German football's dominant force, winning five successive Bundesliga titles from 2012-13 onwards, as well as their fifth European Cup/Champions League crown.

"FC Bayern became much bigger as a club. The last time I was here in this room was for my farewell as a player," he told a news conference.

"Yes, Bayern became bigger, much bigger, but it's the culture that has remained the same. That's the most important thing."

Sagnol has coached France's Under-21 side and Ligue 1 club Bordeaux in recent years, leaving Les Girondins after a poor run of form in March 2016.

The 40-year-old, capped 58 times by France, claimed he had no hesitation in returning to Bavaria when he learned of Ancelotti's interest in his services.

"I think if the FC Bayern Munich wants to give me a contract all the other options aren't that important anymore, compared to Bayern.

"For me personally, the opportunity to be back in Munich and work together with one of the best coaches in the world was simply the best solution for my career."