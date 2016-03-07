Saha sees signs of former team-mate Ronaldo in Martial

Louis Saha believes fellow Frenchman Anthony Martial has all the characteristics required to go on and emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements at Manchester United.

Martial arrived at Old Trafford from Monaco for a reported fee of £36million in 2015 and, despite such a hefty price tag for a teenager, has settled in well to life in the Premier League.

The France international has scored 10 goals in his debut campaign in England, even though he has often been stationed out wide by manager Louis van Gaal.

Saha sees signs that Martial can have a similar impact to his former team-mate Ronaldo, who was signed at the age of 18 by former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

"I hope Martial can emulate what Ronaldo did at United," Saha told the International Business Times.

"Ronaldo came when he was 18 and had this little issue where he was not passing the ball. He had to learn and that took him time.

"When he clicked in his head, with the help of the manager, he became an amazing player and I hope that Martial will go in the same path. Martial has got the ability, strength, he is skillful and he is hungry to learn."

Ronaldo's spell at Manchester United saw him win three Premier League titles. He was also part of the team that defeated Chelsea on penalties to lift the Champions League in 2008.

The Portuguese managed 118 goals in 292 appearances before leaving in 2009 for Real Madrid, where he has gone on to become the Spanish club's all-time leading scorer.

"The difference when you compare any player to Ronaldo is that he was obsessed about his game," Saha added.

"You know he doesn't sleep without thinking about football and that quality is really hard to see in other players right now."