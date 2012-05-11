Saha tips Man United to triumph in title tussle

Saha spent a largely injury-hit four years at United between 2004 and 2008, with the front-man winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

Since Saha’s departure, United have won the Premier League twice more, including in 2011, but have seen their hopes of claiming consecutive league titles seriously tested by city rivals City this season.

With Sir Alex Ferguson's men having recently relinquished top spot to Roberto Mancini’s side, Saha is adamant that United’s experience of winning major honours will prove vital in the lead-up to the final day of Premier League action.

City will win their first league crown since 1968 if they defeat QPR at the Etihad Stadium, barring a mathematical miracle with the Red Devils needing to defeat Sunderland by at least nine goals.

But when asked if United would win the Premier League this season, Saha told FourFourTwo.com:

"I think so. It’s always been the case. “They [United] are a team who never stop trying until the last minute. I’m pretty confident [that they can win the Premier League] because the spirit has been there for maybe 20 years. The experience is there.

"The Premier League is like what Patrice Evra says: the Premiership is not a sprint - it’s a marathon. So if you get that in your head you have a chance to win."

ByVaishali Bhardwaj