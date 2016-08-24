Saint-Etienne swoop for Saivet and Veretout

Saint-Etienne have announced the double signing of Henri Saivet and Jordan Veretout.

Both players return to France on season-long loan deals after short, underwhelming spells in the Premier League.

Senegal international Saivet joined Newcastle from Bordeaux in January, but made just four appearances as the Magpies suffered relegation to the Championship.

The 25-year-old is relieved his spell on Tyneside has come to an end and is relishing the opportunity to play again in France.

"I am happy and relieved to be back in this country," he told Saint-Etienne's official website.

"I want to find a good feeling and win with Les Verts. I wil do everything on the field to show my motivation and desire."

Saint-Etienne coach Christophe Galtier added: "Henri is a versatile, offensive player who is capable of plying on both sides or in support of a striker."

Veretout also arrives with a relegation on his CV following a tough 12 months at Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old moved to Villa Park for a reported fee of £7million, but struggled to adapt to life in England.

"I am very happy to join ASSE," he said. "This is the project I wanted and i hope to spend a good season at Saint-Etienne."

Saint-Etienne president Roland Romeyer said: "Jordan is a talented young player who showed his quality with Nantes and also with the France team that won the Under-20 World Cup in 2013.

"In England he gained even more experience in a very demanding environment and comes to Saint-Etienne with the determination to take the next step at a club that has served as a springboard for so many players.

"Signing Jordan is a coup as he was coveted by other European clubs."