Saints go marching into England squad

The uncapped duo have been rewarded for their fine performances with Southampton, who sit sixth in the Premier League, and join club team-mate Rickie Lambert in a 28-man party.

Lallana - who has started every Premier League match for Southampton this season - was previously called into England's squad for a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ukraine last September, but did not feature in the game.

Rodriguez has hit three goals in his 10 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side, but England coach Roy Hodgson revealed it was the forward's all-round performances that caught his eye.

Hodgson also confirmed Joe Hart remains his first-choice goalkeeper, despite the 26-year-old losing his place at Manchester City following a string of high-profile errors.

Jordan Henderson has earned a recall while another Liverpool player, Glen Johnson, is included following his recovery from injury.

Hodgson described the decision to call-up Lallana and Rodriguez as "obvious" and admitted he was looking forward to working closely with the pair.

"Adam Lallana has been with us a long time ago for a qualifier; he came in late but didn’t play," Hodgson said. "We've been following him very closely, and he has been a major part in Southampton's rise to the top of the table.

"He is an important cog in that team and it was obvious to pick him.

"With (Danny) Welbeck (knee) potentially injured, I see in Rodriguez someone who could fill the Welbeck role. He is a wide forward who likes to attack people with or without the ball.

"He's played very well for Southampton, and it is an interesting opportunity for us to know a little but more about him, as up to now our information has been gleaned from the stands."

The squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster (Celtic), Joe Hart (Manchester City), John Ruddy (Norwich City)

Defenders: Leighton Baines (Everton), Gary Cahill, Ashley Cole (both Chelsea), Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Glen Johnson (Liverpool), Phil Jones, Chris Smalling (both Manchester United), Kyle Walker (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Everton), Michael Carrick, Tom Cleverley (both Manchester United), Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson (both Liverpool), Adam Lallana (Southampton), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), James Milner (Manchester City), Andros Townsend (Tottenham), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal).

Forwards: Jermain Defoe (Tottenham), Rickie Lambert, Jay Rodriguez (both Southampton), Wayne Rooney, Daniel Welbeck (both Manchester United), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool).