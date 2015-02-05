Saints' Rodriguez could miss entire season

Rodriguez scored 17 goals last season, earning international recognition, before his campaign was cut short in April by a serious knee injury sustained in a 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.

The former Burnley man suffered a setback over the festive period, which was expected to keep him out until February.

With that month now arriving, Koeman has moved to take the pressure off Rodriguez's rehabilitation, insisting he will be given as much time as necessary to regain fitness.

"He's a very good player but we don't put pressure on him," the Dutchman said.

"He has to be fully fit. If that's at the end of the season then I'm pleased, but if not then next season.

"For me the fitness of the player is more important than the position in the table."