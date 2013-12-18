Sakho feels 'lucky' to play with world-class Suarez

Suarez has been in scintillating form for Liverpool this season, scoring an incredible 17 Premier League goals in just 11 appearances to help Brendan Rodgers' side to second in the table.

The Uruguayan was at his irrepressible best in the Merseysiders' 5-0 demolition of Tottenham at the weekend, as he scored twice and set up the other three goals at White Hart Lane.

And France international Sakho feels he is fortunate to only have to face the unenviable task of keeping the Premier League's top scorer quiet in training as opposed to competitive matches.

"When we are on opposite sides we have one-to-one situations where sometimes he comes out on top, other times I do," the 23-year-old told Liverpool's official website.

"All I do is try and play my own game and show my own qualities, but for sure, it's tough against Luis because he's a world-class striker.

"That helps us to improve and it always goes well when we're up against each other in training.

"It's true that it's always better to have him on your side than be up against him. I'm lucky enough to play with him."

Former Paris Saint-Germain man Sakho went on to laud Suarez for his work ethic, adding that the strong team spirit at Anfield is the main reason Liverpool are just two points off the top of the Premier League.

"The most important thing is that Luis gives everything for the team," he added.

"He really makes himself available for the group just like all the players here and that's why Liverpool are continuing to make progress with every game."