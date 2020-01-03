Sakho sidelined for Palace

Crystal Palace will be without defender Mamadou Sakho for Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Derby.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson confirmed the centre-back was set to be sidelined “for a considerable period” after suffering a hamstring problem during the 1-1 Premier League draw at Norwich on New Year’s Day.

Winger Wilfried Zaha is also carrying an unspecified injury, so may be rested, which could see Academy forward Brandon Pierrick get another chance to impress.

Defender Gary Cahill has resumed training after his knee problem, but is not expected to feature, while left-back Patrick Van Aanholt (hamstring), forward Christian Benteke (muscle strain), Joel Ward (knee),

Scott Dann (calf), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) and Andros Townsend (groin) all continue their own recovery.

Former England forward Wayne Rooney could feature for Derby again, having made his debut in the Sky Bet Championship win over Barnsley.

Rooney, who agreed an 18-month player-coach deal with the Rams back in August, was installed as captain and played the full 90 minutes, having a hand in both goals.

Midfielder Tom Lawrence has served out his own two-game ban, so is available, but defender Krystian Bielik remains suspended following a straight red card against Charlton.

Right-back Jayden Bogle could come into the side as boss Phillip Cocu looks to freshen up the team, with teenage forward Morgan Whittaker another option.