Salah capable of playing for Real Madrid – Cuper

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is good enough to play for Real Madrid, according to Egypt coach Hector Cuper.

Salah, 25, has enjoyed a standout campaign since arriving at Anfield in the close-season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

The star forward is already being linked with a move away and his international coach, Cuper, said Salah could star at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Without doubt he is the star of the team but what has helped us to qualify [for the 2018 World Cup] is the humility of all the team, including Salah," Cuper told Marca.

"Salah is a very good player who has the ability to play for Real Madrid without doubt."

Along with his 21 goals, Salah also has six assists in his 27 games in all competitions.