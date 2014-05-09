Salcido surprise inclusion in Mexico squad

The 34-year-old is yet to feature under Herrera for his country but secures a berth and will feature in his third World Cup in Brazil, which gets under way next month.

He will add further experience to Mexico's defensive ranks with captain Rafael Marquez set to feature at the competition for a fourth time.

Manchester United's Javier Hernandez will shoulder much of the goalscoring burden due to Carlos Vela's predictable absence.

The Real Sociedad man has not played for his country since 2011 following a long-running disagreement with those in charge of the national side.

As a result, the Mexican Football Association confirmed in February he would not be selected for the competition while there is also no place for fellow La Liga striker Javier Aquino of Villarreal.

Herrera and co will open their World Cup campaign against Cameroon in Natal on June 13.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Guillermo Ochoa (Ajaccio), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca)

Defenders: Paul Aguilar (Club America), Miguel Layun (Club America), Rafael Marquez (Leon), Hector Moreno (Espanyol), Diego Reyes (FC Porto), Francisco Rodriguez (Club America), Carlos Salcido (Tigres)

Midfielders: Isaac Brizuela (Toluca), Marco Fabian (Cruz Azul), Andres Guardado (Bayer Leverkusen), Hector Herrera (FC Porto), Juan Carlos Medina (Club America), Luis Montes (Leon), Carlos Pena (Leon), Jose Juan Vazquez (Leon)

Forwards: Giovani dos Santos (Villarreal), Javier Hernandez (Manchester United), Raul Jimenez (Club America), Oribe Peralta (Santos Laguna), Alan Pulido (Tigres)