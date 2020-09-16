Salim Kouider-Aissa makes Partick Thistle loan switch
By PA Staff
Livingston striker Salim Kouider-Aissa has joined Partick Thistle on loan for the rest of the season.
The 24-year-old completed a remarkable leap from the amateur ranks to Scotland’s top flight when he signed for Livi on a two-year deal in the summer.
Just over a year prior to that, the former Stenhousemuir and Queen of the South frontman had found himself playing park football after his first taste of the senior ranks turned sour.
But a spell with League Two Queen’s Park earned him the chance to impress Lions boss Gary Holt on trial and he did enough to secure a contract.
However, Kouider-Aissa – who has made four appearances for Livi off the bench this term – is now heading back down the divisions after agreeing to join the League One Jags.
Livingston’s head of football operations David Martindale said: “Salim came in to the club on trial during the summer and did very well. A loan move was always part of the progression plan.
“When signing, we spoke in depth about the possibilities that lay ahead. A loan option to either the Championship or a top-end League One club was always part of that plan.
“Salim will be out playing football in a pressurised environment in a very competitive league which will be great for him.
“It’s a progression from League Two last season and I have absolutely no doubt that Salim will come back a better player for it.”
