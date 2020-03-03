Sam Allardyce ‘not actively looking for a position’ ahead of Soccer Aid return

Sam Allardyce will be back in the dugout on June 6 for the latest edition of Soccer Aid, but the former England boss has admitted he is not actively looking for a managerial position.

The 65-year-old’s last job was with Everton when he replaced Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park in November 2017 and, despite guiding the Toffees to an eighth-place finish, he left the role at the end of the season.

Allardyce was offered the chance to manage Newcastle last summer but turned it down and has since continued with his various media work.

The ex-Bolton boss will be a manager once again in June when he takes charge of former footballers and celebrities for an English side against a World XI FC at Soccer Aid for Unicef 2020 at Old Trafford and that is enough for him right now.

“I am not actively looking for a position at this moment in time or I haven’t been,” Allardyce told PA news agency.

“Only what might come our way is if someone might ask me or go through my agent and ask if Sam would be interested.

“If I am, then that would be great, but I am not going out champing all over the world trying to find a job. Not at the moment, nope.”

At Everton, Allardyce worked with England number one Jordan Pickford and he gave the 25-year-old his Premier League debut while at Sunderland.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was unable to prevent Bruno Fernandes' long-range shot finding the net in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United

The Toffees goalkeeper was criticised at the weekend for an error in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United, but his old manager remains certain he will be first-choice for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions at the Euros this summer.

“I don’t think there would be any doubt about that, I don’t think there will be any doubt in Gareth’s mind,” Allardyce insisted.

“Everyone makes the odd mistake, but overall his general goalkeeping is probably even better now with the experience he has gained than it was a couple of years ago.

“What he did at the World Cup was masterful in terms of when he was needed, he was always there.

“He has the bottle for it. The nerve for it. He is very strong mentally and has the nerve to produce the right performances in the big games.”

Allardyce has managed England in the last five editions of Soccer Aid, dating back to 2012, and the fixture will return to Old Trafford this summer after Stamford Bridge hosted the event in 2019.

Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes started the charity match in 2006 and over £38million has been raised for Unicef, with a record-breaking £7.9million generated last year.

Manchester United Women’s boss Casey Stoney will play for Allardyce’s England alongside former Lionesses’ team-mate Kelly Smith this time, while Harry Rednapp will manage the World XI FC containing Roberto Carlos.

“Soccer Aid is a fantastic way of supporting and enjoying a day and giving generously either by coming through the turnstiles or through the platforms where you can pay and support the charity,” Allardyce added.

Sam Allardyce, centre, has described it as a pleasure to be involved in the Soccer Aid for Unicef charity match

“The competitive edge between me and Harry and the England and Rest of the World side is pretty fierce and has been over the times I have been in charge.

“I have to get revenge up at Old Trafford having lost on penalties down at Chelsea last year.”

Soccer Aid for Unicef takes place on Saturday June 6 at Old Trafford. Tickets: www.socceraid.org.uk/tickets