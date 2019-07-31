Sam Allardyce rumoured for new series of Strictly Come Dancing

Lee reportedly let slip in an interview with Good Morning Britain that Big Sam will be announced as a contestant shortly, along with Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing and TV presenter Anneka Rice.

“They are going to announce the first three people on a show called The One Show,” he said.

“It’s going to be Sam Allardyce, Jamie Laing and Anneka Rice.”

Allardyce, who has been out of a job since leaving Everton at the end of the 2017/18 season, was rumoured to be in line for a place on the show after holding talks with BBC bosses in April.

He wouldn't be the first person from the world of football to appear on Strictly: Peter Schmeichel, John Barnes, Peter Shilton and Robbie Savage have all given it a go in the past and none finished higher than sixth out of 14 contestants.

For now, file this under 'too good to be true'. But please, telly gods...

