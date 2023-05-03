Sam Allardyce will earn £3 million if he avoids relegation with Leeds United after being announced as new manager

Leeds United have confirmed the appointment of Sam Allardyce as the club's new manager, with the 68-year-old tasked with keeping them in the Premier League.

He will reportedly earn £3 million if he achieves that, with Leeds offering him a basic salary of £500,000, with a bonus of more than £2.5 million if he can maintain the club's top-flight status.

Allardyce replaces former boss Javi Gracia at Elland Road, the Spaniard sacked following Leeds' dismal 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday. Gracia follows director of football Victor Orta out of the exit door, who Leeds parted company with on Tuesday.

Currently 17th in the Premier League, one place above the relegation zone by virtue of a superior goal difference over Nottingham Forest, Allardyce's first game in charge of Leeds will be against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

They will then host Newcastle United at Elland Road, before heading to the London Stadium to play against West Ham United. Their final game of the season, which could prove crucial, is at home against Tottenham Hotspur.

"We can only do what we can try and achieve, from my point of view, that is stopping the goals from going in," Allardyce told Talksport.

"We've conceded 28 goals in the last 10 or 12 games and that has to stop if we're going to get out of trouble. We're needing to score three goals every game to win.

"If we're left to do that, that will be impossible. I'm doing all I can with the staff to try and get the players out of trouble."

Allardyce hasn't managed since being relegated from the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion in the 2020/21 season - the first top-flight relegation of his managerial career.

He becomes Leeds' third permanent manager this campaign, following Jesse Marsch and Gracia. Michael Skubala also spent a period as interim head coach.

Having previously worked with Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear at West Ham, Allardyce said it "took him two seconds to say yes" to the job.

"I was shocked. I never thought at this stage of the season [this would happen]. I thought there would be no jobs," he said.

"I could have done with more time, but we've got four games and hopefully I can keep this fabulous club in the Premier League."