Leeds United sack Javi Gracia and director of football Victor Orta ahead of crucial match against Manchester City

Leeds United have sacked manager Javi Gracia, following the side's dismal 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday.

After that loss, the Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board issued Gracia and the club board with a vote of no confidence.

“After the result and performance of the team today, the Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board (SAB) would like to place on record its lack of faith in the current management team at the club," a SAB statement read.

“The SAB have been supportive of many decisions this year and will always work with the club to improve the way the club connects with its supporters and communities, so it is only right that we also address the current performances and the situation we are now faced with."

Gracia leaves with the club 17th in the Premier League, only above Nottingham Forest in the relegation zone by virtue of goal difference.

Leeds United announced Gracia as the club's new manager of February 21, 2023, hiring him on a "flexible" contract after sacking Jesse Marsch.

The beginning of Gracia's tenure at Elland Road started promisingly, the Spanish boss starting with a 1-0 win against Southampton before picking up further wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest, as well as a point against Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, after beating Forest on April 4, everything went downhill.

Leeds conceded 23 Premier League goals in April, a new record in a month, with the previous record also held by Leeds in February 2022 (20). It's the most goals let in by a top-flight side in a month since Birmingham City also conceded 23 in April 1965.

Gracia's side lost 5-1 and 6-1 at home to Crystal Palace and Liverpool, respectively, while they drew 1-1 with Leicester City, lost 2-1 to Fulham and were beaten 4-1 by Bournemouth, which ultimately proved to be his final game in charge.

Director of football Victor Orta is also set to leave the club, while fans have called for Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani to step down after growing disillusioned with the club's lack of stability.

Appointed in 2017, Orta ultimately enabled Leeds to return to the top tier of English football by hiring Marcelo Bielsa. However, decisions since haven't worked, with Leeds fighting relegation to the Championship once again.

Sam Allardyce has been heavily linked with a return to management with Leeds, the former England manager expected to take charge for the remaining four games of the season.

Leeds' next game is against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. They also still have to play Newcastle United and West Ham United, before facing Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on the final day of the season.