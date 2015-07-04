Sampaoli: Chile won't change style

Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli said the Copa America hosts will not change the way they play for Saturday's final against Argentina.

Argentina produced an extraordinary exhibition of attacking football in the semi-finals as they humiliated Paraguay 6-1, while Chile overcame Peru 2-1 in the other final-four fixture.

But asked if he had a special plan to stop Lionel Messi and his team-mates in Santiago, Sampaoli said: "We won't change the way we play.

"We will use the system we have utilised all through the Copa. That is the system and the defined style that has allowed us to get where we are now, so we will keep trying to play in the same way."

Sampaoli, who is Argentinean, added: "This is a sporting event that obliges me to be linked with a group of players and a country that chose me as their coach.

"My obligation is to be with these players and with this country. I am Argentine and I don't have Chilean nationality, but I am excited by the chance to make Chile champion. That's non-negotiable.

"The coaching staff are all Argentine, but we all want Chile to be champions."

Chile - contesting their first Copa final in 28 years - will be without Gonzalo Jara for the decider.

Midfielder Gary Medel believes the squad can cover Jara's loss in Chile's bid for a maiden title.

"Since he can't play, another player will do it for us, who's ready and I think he will do just as Gonzalo Jara has done," Medel said.

"We are 23 players that have to be prepared for any circumstances, and this will be an opportunity for another player, and I think he will do it well. We will give our full support and hopefully we can give a win to Chile."