Samuel open to Higuain-Icardi swap deal

Walter Samuel has talked up the idea of a swap deal involving Inter captain Mauro Icardi and Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Speculation about transfers for both players has floated around for the past month and reports have suggested both sides' coaches are open to the idea of the change.

However, while he can see a swap deal being agreed, Samuel believes Inter should also receive cash along with the services of Argentina striker Higuain.

"I wouldn't be surprised if it happened. I like Higuain, but that's not to say that I don't like Icardi. The swap could happen, plus there's the money that Inter would also earn," he told Balalaika.

111 - Since becoming an Inter player, Mauro has scored 100 league goals; only Gonzalo (111) has more in Serie A in that time. Dualism. May 31, 2018

"Honestly, Higuain's a very important player. He's also used to playing in the Champions League.

"Inter's directors are in charge of these situations, but I wouldn't be surprised because it's already been talked about a lot."

Icardi scored 29 goals in Serie A last season, level at the top of the scoring charts with Lazio's Ciro Immobile, while Higuain has netted 40 goals in 73 league appearances since joining Juve from Napoli in 2016.