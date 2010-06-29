Sanchez eyes Old Trafford transfer

The 21-year-old Udinese winger has starred in the Chilean side that has impressed many at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, with the South American side bowing out to Brazil in the second round on Monday.

His performances are thought to have caught the eye of Red Devils' supremo Sir Alex Ferguson.

And Sanchez reportedly would like nothing more than to sign on the dotted line at Old Trafford.

"All Alexis wants is to play for Manchester United," an unnamed Chile team-mate of Sanchez said, according to the News of the World.

"He'd give anything for that."

Sanchez, nicknamed 'El Nino Maravilla' (Wonder Boy), joined Argentine giants River Plate in 2007 before moving to Italy two-years ago.

Udinese insist their young starlet is not for sale but his performances for Chile have already enhanced his burgeoning reputation and he may prove difficult to keep hold of, especially if the likes of United come calling.

Ferguson has been on the hunt for a successor to Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford since the Portugese winger's mega-money move to Real Madrid last summer.

Sanchez has been likened to the former Manchester United No.7 - recently dismissing comparisons between himself and the Portugal forward - and seemingly would relish the opportunity to become a Red Devil.

By James Martini

