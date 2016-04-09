Sane dreams of Barcelona but is set for Schalke stay

Schalke rising star Leroy Sane has described Barcelona as his "dream club" - but says he expects to spend next season in the Bundesliga.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a number of Europe's elite, including Barca, Manchester City and Real Madrid, after developing quickly into one of the brightest prospects in Germany's top flight.

Schalke chief executive Clemens Tonnies said in February that Sane would not be sold before next season and urged the midfielder to continue his development at the Veltins Arena.

And, though Sane admits he harbours hopes of a move to a major club in future, he has suggested he will indeed spend one more year with Schalke.

"I think next season I will play at Schalke," he told Bild.

He added of his hopes for a big move in future: "I make no secret of this.

"Some time in the future I want to play abroad and at an even bigger club than Schalke. Most of all at Barca – even as a little boy, that was my dream club."