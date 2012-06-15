Santos: Greece ready for must-win game

The scenario is simple for the 2004 European champions. Greece, bottom of Group A with one point from two games, will reach the knockout stage with victory in Warsaw on Saturday and head home with a draw or defeat.

"It has been written in the [Greek] press that our team was not well-prepared in the first two matches against the Czech Republic and Poland... but this was not the case," Santos told a news conference.

To underline his point, the Portuguese coach reeled off a list of his team's preparations, both before and during the tournament.

"Our players had DVDs of each team we were to face in the group stage during our training camp in Austria [in May]," he said.

"Here [in Poland] we gave to each player, four days before our matches, a dossier with all the general characteristics of each team and also the particular qualities of each player - their strengths and their weaknesses.

"And we have studied the matches played by Russia in the tournament so far."

The Greeks have made slow starts to both games, conceding twice inside the opening six minutes against the Czech Republic in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat, after falling behind to Poland in their tournament opener before hitting back to earn a point.

Santos described Russia as a "very skilful and quick team" and said his side would not allow them space to hurt them.

Russia top the group on four points, ahead of the Czech Republic (3), co-hosts Poland (2) and Greece (1).

"We know very well that this is a team that will not change its identity, its way of playing... we will not see anything different," said the coach.

"Top teams do not change their philosophy, they do not change their game plan. This is a team that likes to have possession.

"It is crystal clear to us; it is up to us to find a way to eliminate their strengths, while we must be confident enough to create chances to score."

Greece have only beaten Russia once in 10 meetings.